‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider owns show’s second-longest winning streak

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider, the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion, has the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Reigning “Jeopardy!” champ Amy Schneider hit another milestone on the game show.

She now has the second-longest winning streak in the show’s history.

On Monday night, Schneider won her 39th game, breaking the 38-game record set last October.

She is now only behind Ken Jennings who, with 74 wins, holds the record of most consecutive game wins.

Milestones on the game show are nothing new for Schneider.

She is also the first woman to earn more than $1 million in winnings in regular season play and is the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions.

