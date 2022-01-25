‘I’m here because of you’: Dickinson man thanks off-duty firemen, others for saving his life

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson man is back on his feet after a medical emergency playing basketball last week.

Monday, he returned to the court to thank those who helped save his life.

It was in between free throws and layups at a city league basketball game that Brent Seaks had a near-death experience.

“I don’t even remember me telling someone that I didn’t feel well,” said Brent Seaks, Dickinson.

Seaks suffered a cardiac arrest on the court and doesn’t remember much until he awoke at the hospital.

There are many details he would learn later, like how he died and was resuscitated with the help of a doctor and two off-duty firemen at the gym.

After spending time at the hospital, he wanted to thank the men for their life-saving efforts in person.

“The chance that I’m here today, I get the chance to continue to live as a husband, as a father, as a son, as a son in law, as a brother, as a friend of those people that I love, I’m here because of you guys,” said Seaks.

It was a teachable moment for Seaks and the firemen, Mark Selle and Dusty Grosulak. They say the event also serves as an important reminder for the community.

“I sure hope that people want to learn CPR and first aid,” said Seaks.

“It makes you more aware, especially doing it in the public like that,” said Capt. Dusty Grosulak, Dickinson Fire Department. “Usually on a fire call, we have all of that stuff in our med bag with us so we know where it’s all located, at a public facility you don’t.”

Seaks says his heart is in good condition, and severe dehydration and a bigger than average heart muscle are what caused the incident. He has a built-in pacemaker to help him going forward.

“Three to six months they kind of gave me the green light to resume activities like that, and I look forward to doing that again,” said Seaks.

He says in time, he will be back on the court.

Seaks says he also wants to thank the community for all their well-wishes during his recovery.

