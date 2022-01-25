How a potential conflict in Ukraine affects North Dakotans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - American leaders are trying to discourage Russia from invading Ukraine as tensions rise between the two countries. In early November, Russia began building up troops near the border of Ukraine, stoking fears of a potential invasion. Now, with more than 100,000 Russian troops awaiting orders, anxieties have intensified as Russian president Vladimir Putin indicates an unwillingness to negotiate with diplomats.

A few weeks ago, the Kremlin sent treaties to NATO and the U.S.

“These were written as ultimatums essentially. They included very clear language about what they demanded, and there was no way we were ever going to meet those demands. Some of them include a legal guarantee that we will not expand NATO any further, which for us is completely unacceptable because it essentially gives Russia veto over NATO, which we’re never going to do,” Dr. Thomas Ambrosio, professor of political science at North Dakota State University.

North Dakota is a long way from Ukraine. But residents of Bismarck are still wary of a potential conflict.

“I mean, war, in general, is not safe because everyone eventually like, gets killed or something more,” said Desarae Frey of Bismarck.

Beyond the immediate costs of war, Russian political experts say a conflict there could yield problems here, albeit indirectly.

“You’re going to see trade disrupted, you’re going to see natural gas prices go up, because Russia supplies natural gas for the rest of Europe. And if there’s a conflict and there’s sanctions, Russia will be like, ‘Well, we’re cutting off natural gas to you.’ Which means prices are gonna shoot through the roof,” said Dr. Ambrosio.

So, why does Russia want to invade Ukraine? Dr. Ambrosio has a somewhat simple explanation:

“Russia is fearful. Russia has seen its country collapse, the Soviet Union collapse. They’ve seen this military alliance they’ve spent two generations opposed to, marching further and further along toward their border,” he said.

Dr. Ambrosio says there are several factors Russia is taking into account to time their possible invasion, including the ground freezing.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday an invasion would “change the world,” and while he has placed US troops on alert for possible deployment to eastern Europe, he has said they won’t be in Ukraine.

