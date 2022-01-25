Death reported in vehicle, semi accident near Watford City

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A juvenile male has reportedly died after a vehicle crash Tuesday morning outside of Watford City.

The driver was traveling on Highway 23, six miles east of Watford City when he lost control of his car on an icy road. His vehicle slid into the westbound lane in front of an oncoming semi truck.

The semi drove into the right shoulder, but both vehicles struck one another. The male was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash is now under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.