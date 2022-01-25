Class-B Basketball Polls 1/24/22

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The basketball teams at Four Winds-Minnewauken have played a combined 23 games and neither the boys nor the girls have lost. The boys are the unanimous number one ranked team by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. The girls are second in the voting behind Kindred who is also unbeaten on the season.

8th Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (14) — 10-0 Record — 140 pts — Last week: 1

2. Kindred — 9-1 Record — 114 pts — Last week: 2

3. Enderlin — 8-3 Record — 97 pts — Last week: 4

4. Ellendale — 10-0 Record — 96 pts — Last week: 5

5. Central Cass — 9-0 Record — 85 pts — Last week: 6

6. Thompson — 8-2 Record — 64 pts — Last week: 9

7. Powers Lake — 10-0 Record — 52 pts — Last week: 7

8. Flasher — 13-1 Record — 44 pts — Last week: 8

9. North Border — 7-1 Record — 40 pts — Last week: 3

10. Bowman County — 11-1 Record — 24 pts — Last week: 10

Others receiving votes: North Star (9-1), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (4-2), Grafton (8-3), Shiloh Christian (10-2).

9th Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Kindred (13) — 13-0 Record — 148 pts — Last week: 1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (2) — 13-0 Record — 137 pts — Last week: 2

3. Tie: Central Cass — 12-1 Record — 103 pts — Last week: 3

3. Tie: Rugby — 12-0 Record — 103 pts — Last week: 4

5. Grafton — 10-2 Record — 91 pts — Last week: 5

6. Garrison — 13-0 Record — 70 pts — Last week: 6

7. Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier — 14-0 Record — 59 pts — Last week: 7

8. Thompson — 9-2 Record — 50 pts — Last week: 8

9. Linton-HMB — 11-2 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 9

10. Tie: Bowman County — 11-2 Record — 8 pts — Last week: 10

10. Tie: Hatton-Northwood — 12-1 Record — 8 pts — Last week: NR

Others receiving votes: Langdon-Edmore-Munich (8-2), Shiloh Christian (12-4).

