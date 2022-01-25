Bismarck man accused of leaving quadriplegic person without means of communication, proper care

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he left a quadriplegic person unattended without means of communication or proper care.

During a July 2021 residence search for 33-year-old Dondarro Watts, who was suspected of dealing drugs, Bismarck police say they discovered a vulnerable adult left without care.

Court documents report that the adult, who was unable to move except to turn his head and speak, was found “in an extremely risky position” in soiled clothing and without food, water, or means of communication for more than 24 hours. Police say, “had it not been for us seeking the search warrant for drugs it is possible [the victim’s] situation could have become fatal.”

Professional in-home care of the victim had been terminated around 14 days prior and care had been left to Watts.

Watts is charged with endangering an eligible adult.

He held at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.