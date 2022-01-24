Williston High School’s Drill Team wins third-straight state championship for Hip Hop Routine

WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Wonderettes drill team took home the gold at the state championships for their hip hop routine over the weekend.

It’s their third straight win for that routine, which also won the “Fan Favorite Award.” The team also placed second in their “Pom” and “Jazz” routines.

Members of the team said they are proud of their performance.

“I feel like we put a lot of our personality into it, and so we throw that out there. Big personalities and big facials,” said Brooke Hawkins, Senior.

“It’s definitely a lot of hard work behind the scenes too. Every year I feel like we push a little bit more,” said Lainey Barker, Junior.

The girls added that waiting to hear the results is one of the toughest parts of the day.

“It’s like a relief. It’s like you’re holding your breath like, ‘are we going to get it?’ and then they say, ‘first place, Williston Wonderettes’ and we’re like we did that. We made it,” said Barker.

“We put our all out there and it showed,” said Hawkins.

The team will now train for nationals, which starts late next month.

