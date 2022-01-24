United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Leelee Bell

MINOT, N.D. - When she isn’t playing basketball, Minot High’s Leelee Bell is coaching. When she isn’t coaching, she’s watching film.

Leelee scored 23 points in the Majettes’ win over Mandan Friday night, well above her 15-point varsity average.

“When I get unfocused, I go to the gym and try to work it off,” she said.

Leelee works at Earnest Elite Academy on the weekends, a gym owned by her father, Earnest Bell. There, she helps coach the “Junior Sparks” team.

“Kids look up to me, thanks to my dad. I want to show them that they can be where I am at my age.”

She’s only in eighth grade.

Playing against girls as old as five years her senior, she credits one thing: “Work ethic. Because if you don’t have the work ethic you can’t keep pushing yourself.”

The Minot High plays at Bismarck High School Tuesday night, a rematch of the Majettes’ lone loss this season.

