Sunday night fire results in total loss for downtown Williston building; no injuries

Downtown Williston fire
Downtown Williston fire(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - A new building in downtown Williston was destroyed as a result of a fire Sunday night.

The building was a total loss as crews spent the night extinguishing the flames. Steve Kemp, who owns part of the building, says the fire started from the north end of the building and that there was a loud noise heard from nearby neighbors. Fortunately, no one was injured.

“They don’t know if the boom, or the pop, or whatever she heard was a tire exploding or a gas tank exploding because Mark Owen, who owns the north unit, had three collector cars stored in there, so obviously sad for Mark and his loss,” said Kemp.

“They kept getting hot spots that were popping up and my business partner Steve Powell let them just go ahead and push the rest of it over so they can be done with it and not babysit the fire for days,” added Kemp.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

