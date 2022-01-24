Seniors have more options for care amid pandemic

MINOT, N.D. - The pandemic has created many challenges for at-risk populations like the elderly. Spaces and availability at long term care facilities have become limited, leaving those who need assistance with few options.

For residents like Kenneth Cassat, being able to live at home and socialize in a group setting is important.

“It gets them out of their apartment or house and they come here. They can watch TV. They can shoot pool,” said Kenneth Cassat a patient with Northland Pace.

Northland Pace helps seniors stay in their home while being able to access medical care and a group environment.

“They get to stay at home, in the comforts of their own home, and just be happy and have the interaction that they need and the protection that they need, because we are often times that protection,” said Mary Sibbett with Northland Pace in Minot.

Cassat said that this type of care helps him be safe and independent during the pandemic.

“A lot of people, they worry about the pandemic and this and that, but I think, you know, you got to live with it,” said Cassat.

Offering more choices for those who often don’t have them.

Northland Pace offers other services including taking patients to their medical appointments, offering on location health services, and at home visits.

