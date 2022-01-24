Advertisement

Semi involved in crash on Highway 2/52 near Burlington

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Ward County deputies are responding to a crash involving a semi truck on Highway 2/52, just west of Burlington, according to Sheriff Bob Roed.

The sheriff said a semi headed westbound struck a guard rail around 7 p.m. He said the trailer flipped over, but the cab stayed upright.

Roed indicated no one was hurt. He said the North Dakota Highway Patrol is responding, though three county units are on scene directing traffic.

