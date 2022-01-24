Produced water spill due to vandalism in McKenzie County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says Abraxas Petroleum Corporation reported a produced water spill Sunday due to vandalism.

Abraxas says valves were left open after the vandalism incident at the Stenehjem 6H oil and gas well, about nine miles east of Watford City, allowing 435 barrels of produced water to leak.

All but five barrels have been recovered and the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

