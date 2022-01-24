Advertisement

Produced water spill due to vandalism in McKenzie County

Produced water spill in McKenzie County
Produced water spill in McKenzie County(KFYR)
By Anna Schleisman
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says Abraxas Petroleum Corporation reported a produced water spill Sunday due to vandalism.

Abraxas says valves were left open after the vandalism incident at the Stenehjem 6H oil and gas well, about nine miles east of Watford City, allowing 435 barrels of produced water to leak.

All but five barrels have been recovered and the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office was notified.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in rear-end crash with tow truck on I-94
File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol
Bismarck woman dead, one adult and two children seriously injured in crash on I-94
File photo
53-year-old from Mandan killed in rollover crash in Montana
Police sirens
Semi involved in crash on Highway 2/52 near Burlington
Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco

Latest News

Flaring
North Dakota Industrial Commission approves project aimed at reducing flaring
Downtown Williston fire
Sunday night fire results in total loss for downtown Williston building; no injuries
Bismarck woman to be featured on Bravo!
Flu in North Dakota
Flu numbers in North Dakota