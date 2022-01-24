Advertisement

North Dakota Industrial Commission approves project aimed at reducing flaring

By Michael Anthony
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the North Dakota Industrial Commission approved a project that they say will help reduce flaring and enhance oil recovery.

The proposal by EOG Resources calls for using on-site compression to inject produced gas underground when conditions develop that would otherwise require the gas to be flared. The company said this project will be conducted at Clark’s Creek Field near Mandaree and state officials said they believe this can help the state in lowering its carbon footprint.

“It’s an opportunity to test a technology that could take us another step in lowering flaring in the state of North Dakota and test the potential for produced gas ejection and enhanced oil recovery in the Bakken formation,” said Lynn Helms, Department of Mineral Resources director.

EOG is required to share results from the project, which Helms said will help the department learn ways to capture more oil while eliminating flaring.

