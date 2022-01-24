Advertisement

Noem announces purchases of new state plane

Plane
Plane(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota officially has a new state plane.

The state purchased a 2015 King Air 350 for $4.7 million, according to a news release from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office sent Monday.

In 2021, the legislature appropriated $5 million, plus the proceeds from the sales of two state-owned planes for the purchase of a new plane. The state received slightly over $3 million for the sale of those planes, giving the governor’s office a total budget of roughly $8 million for a new plane.

The remaining $3.31 million from the transaction will go to the state’s general fund. Noem’s office says the state also saved at least $1.5 million in pending maintenance costs on the two planes that have been sold.

“It’s our duty to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars, so my goal from the beginning was to purchase the best plane for the state’s needs at the most affordable cost,” Noem said. “This plane is newer, safer, and will save the taxpayers money in the long run.”

