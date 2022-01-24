Minot Airport cargo apron nears completion

MINOT, N.D. – Work has almost wrapped up on the cargo apron phase 2 project at Minot International Airport.

It started in April 2021, originally contracted for $1,175,550.91. The apron is where they park planes to refuel, load or unload.

An update given at a January city council meeting said that there were still a few things left to do before final payment.

“I’ll verify that the project is complete or if these are actual punchless items that needed to be completed by this time,” said Jennifer Eckman, airport director.

More than $950,000 has already been paid on the contract.

