Advertisement

Minot Airport cargo apron nears completion

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Work has almost wrapped up on the cargo apron phase 2 project at Minot International Airport.

It started in April 2021, originally contracted for $1,175,550.91. The apron is where they park planes to refuel, load or unload.

An update given at a January city council meeting said that there were still a few things left to do before final payment.

“I’ll verify that the project is complete or if these are actual punchless items that needed to be completed by this time,” said Jennifer Eckman, airport director.

More than $950,000 has already been paid on the contract.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in rear-end crash with tow truck on I-94
File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol
Bismarck woman dead, one adult and two children seriously injured in crash on I-94
File photo
53-year-old from Mandan killed in rollover crash in Montana
Police sirens
Semi involved in crash on Highway 2/52 near Burlington
Hardware taco
A Fargo man urges others to check their fast food after finding a piece of hardware in his taco

Latest News

Independent Seniors
Seniors have more options for care amid pandemic
Flaring
North Dakota Industrial Commission approves project aimed at reducing flaring
Produced water spill in McKenzie County
Produced water spill due to vandalism in McKenzie County
Downtown Williston fire
Sunday night fire results in total loss for downtown Williston building; no injuries