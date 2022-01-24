Advertisement

Judge sentences Bismarck man for stealing money from Mandan tattoo shop

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty and will serve three years in prison for stealing money from a Mandan tattoo shop.

In a police interview, 27-year-old Alex Dauenhauer said in Nov. 2020 his girlfriend, 27-year-old Andrea Lawler who worked at the tattoo shop, would take money from the parlor and use Cash App to send it to him so he could issue a money return and make withdrawals.

Prosecutors say the pair fraudulently claimed more than $10,000.

Monday, Judge Pam Nesvig sentenced Dauenhauer to 10 years for theft and five years for unauthorized use of personal identifying information. The sentences will run concurrently, and he will first serve three years for each charge. He will also have pay more than $51,000 in restitution.

Lawler, who pleaded not guilty to the crimes, has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Feb. 14.

