House committee approves bill requiring teacher salary boost

A South Dakota House committee has approved a proposal to prod school districts to use most of their boost in state funding for teachers’ salaries.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota House committee has approved a proposal to prod school districts to use most of their boost in state funding for teachers’ salaries.

The proposal approved Monday comes as lawmakers this year consider passing a historic 6% boost in state funding for schools to keep up with inflation.

The bill requires school districts to use at least 85% of their funding increase for teachers’ salaries and benefits.

The teacher’s union is pushing the bill. But one district superintendent says it takes flexibility away from school boards. The bill will next be debated on the House floor.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

