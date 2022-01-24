Advertisement

Gun show at Bismarck Event Center

By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunday was the second day of the gun show at Bismarck’s Event Center. The Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association hosts 15 of these gun shows a year all throughout North and South Dakota.

“I enjoy the ammunition, guns, scopes, lots of history behind our stuff. America’s built on history, so we just gotta keep that tradition going,” vendor Bob Lee said.

There were many different items for sale at the show including jewelry and parts for guns. Lee said the show is not just for gun enthusiasts, it’s great for people wanting to know more.

