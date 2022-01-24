Flu numbers in North Dakota

Advertisement

Flu in North Dakota(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – On top of the coronavirus, North Dakota’s healthcare system is battling flu season as well.

Influenza peaked in North Dakota at the end of December and has been declining since, but more than eight hundred new cases were reported in the second week of 2022 according to the North Dakota Department of Health. Most of the cases this season are influenza A. 

“The same way that you get COVID you can also get flu, influenza, and we have seen high numbers of influenza both in children and in adults. Some people come in with both COVID and influenza at the same time,” said Dr. Casmiar I. Nwaigwe, infectious disease expert.

Ward County has the third-highest number of cases reported in North Dakota this season, behind Cass and Burleigh.

