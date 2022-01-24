Advertisement

Commercial building fire late Sunday night in Williston

(Williston Fire Department)
By Brian Gray
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Firefighters in Williston responded to a fire at a downtown commercial building Sunday night.

The building, located at Washington Avenue and First Street West, had heavy smoke and fire when responders arrived on scene.

Responders made sure all neighboring buildings were clear after the structure showed signs it could collapse. Everyone was able to escape without any injuries.

Firefighters said after fighting the blaze for about an hour the fire was contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

