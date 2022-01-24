Century’s Andrew Leingang on his freshman season with K-State Football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century’s Andrew Leingang completed his redshirt freshman football season at Kansas State this past fall. Over the holiday break this month, Andrew was at the high school, and we had the chance to talk with him about how his experience with major college athletics is going so far.

“To be honest just learning, taking that year to be a sponge in the weight room and on the field, just learning from those older guys and learning while doing it, that’s the thing I’m looking forward to this offseason so much to continue that step with the redshirt and just taking advantage of what opportunity I have,” said Andrew Leingang, K-State offensive lineman.

Leingang was the Triple-“A” senior athlete of the Year and the Gatorade Player of the Year for the state champion Patriots before heading to K-State. Right now, the emphasis is on gaining strength and size without losing flexibility.

“Right now, I’m about 295 and we’re so blessed to have the sports and nutrition crew that we have and the strength and condition program that we have. Coach Tru and his staff does an amazing job for us and right now as long as I continue to be flexible and mobile and continue to move weights I’ll put on weight as it goes on, but me, I’m just focused on getting stronger and faster and if the weight comes, it comes,” said Leingang.

Leingang was listed at 6-5, 260-pounds as a senior at Century.

