Bismarck woman to be featured on Bravo!

(Butterhorn)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Season 19 of the hit TV show “Top Chef” will feature a Bismarck woman.

Stephanie Miller owns the Butterhorn and Shelter Belt in Bismarck.

According to the Butterhorn Facebook page and Bravo!, Miller will appear on the next season of the hit cooking show. She will compete against 14 other chefs from around the country.

Miller attended college at University of North Dakota as a med student, then enrolled in culinary school at Le Cordon Bleu in Minneapolis.

She then moved on to be an executive chef at Italian Eatery in Minneapolis. It was named the best Italian restaurant by Mpls. St. Paul Magazine in 2016.

Then she and her husband Shane started Butterhorn and later Shelter Belt.

Contestants have the chance to win $250,000 from S. Pelligrino, a feature in Food & Wine magazine an appearance at the Food and Wine Classic in Colorado.

The show averages more than 3 million viewers per episode.

Season 19 is based in Houston and starts Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m..

