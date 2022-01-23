Advertisement

Veterans memorial library hosts hygge event

Hygge hangout at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library
Hygge hangout at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library(KFYR)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - During the cold days, people love to stay cozy and warm. Bismarck’s Veterans Memorial Library hosted a “Hygge hangout,” a Danish word for all things comfortable, to do just that.

“You know, it’s just comfort ways to get through all of the dark days, and the cold days. So that’s kind of where the concept came from,” organizer Sarah Matthews said.

Matthews said the event is made for those looking to do something in the winter weather.

They had a hot chocolate bar, board games, and crochet materials for the public to enjoy. There is another hangout planned on February 19th.

