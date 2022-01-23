ND Outdoors: winter habitats

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Winter weather, habitat conditions and people can certainly have an influence on how wildlife populations make it through North Dakota’s leanest months.

“The biggest thing these animals are doing is they’re trying to stay in thermal cover, something that’s some sort of windbreak type of situation that conserves body heat, conserves energy. We’ve got a lot of people that do activities like snowmobile and snowshoeing and even riding some of these ATVs that are track machines, some people start looking for sheds here as winter kind of goes along. And I think it’s important, the worst winter is, of course, the more people need to be cognizant about where wildlife are and really view wildlife from a distance,” said Casey Anderson, ND Game and Fish wildlife division chief.

Anderson says if you do plan on shed hunting, wait until later in spring when you won’t push animals out of crucial winter habitat. Going into winter, habitat conditions were poor due to extreme drought.

“You’ve got habitat conditions that aren’t as robust and, so, you’re going to have grass that is shorter than normal. You’re going to have sloughs and wetlands that would maybe have cattails that are quite a bit taller are going to be a little shorter. And so, you’re going to reduce the thermal cover that might be out there for wildlife,” said Anderson.

Also, keep in mind that many animals came into winter in tougher shape because nutrients weren’t there due to dry conditions.

“If you’re out on a snowmobile or a machine and you’re pushing wildlife and you’re chasing wildlife, that’s actually an illegal activity in North Dakota as far as harassment of wildlife,” said Anderson.

Even though we’ve had plenty of snow and cold temperatures this winter, our state’s wildlife are doing OK.

“Critters out there are able to still move around a little bit, find food sources,” said Anderson.

Anderson says there is plenty of winter left and late, wet spring blizzards can also be very detrimental to wildlife populations.

If you happen to spook wildlife out of their winter habitat while enjoying your favorite winter activities, make sure to leave the area as quickly as you can.

