Farmers are impacted by supply chain shortages ahead of spring

DOUGLAS, N.D. – Supply chain issues have caused major disruptions across the nation and as farmers get ready to begin planting season, they too are seeing problems.

Planning and ordering fertilizers and chemicals well in advance has been key for Douglas farmer, Bob Finken.

Usually, Finken orders and hauls his dry fertilizer to his farm in the spring, but this year, he got his supplies early because the company could not guarantee that they would have any in the spring.

“They couldn’t really guarantee that there was going to be a supply when we needed it, so we did basically line things up so we could store virtually all of our dry fertilizer here for the upcoming spring,” said Finken.

Finken also added that the cost of supplies and chemicals have gone up exponentially, some more than three times the price than just last year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.