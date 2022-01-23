Advertisement

Farmers are impacted by supply chain shortages ahead of spring

Douglas, ND farm
Douglas, ND farm(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, N.D. – Supply chain issues have caused major disruptions across the nation and as farmers get ready to begin planting season, they too are seeing problems.

Planning and ordering fertilizers and chemicals well in advance has been key for Douglas farmer, Bob Finken.

Usually, Finken orders and hauls his dry fertilizer to his farm in the spring, but this year, he got his supplies early because the company could not guarantee that they would have any in the spring.

“They couldn’t really guarantee that there was going to be a supply when we needed it, so we did basically line things up so we could store virtually all of our dry fertilizer here for the upcoming spring,” said Finken.

Finken also added that the cost of supplies and chemicals have gone up exponentially, some more than three times the price than just last year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17,000 union employees for BNSF prepare to strike
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
A grandmother in New York teamed up with police to catch alleged scammers attempting who were...
WATCH: Grandmother helps catch scammer ‘for fun’
Hospital worker prepares to enter room of a COVID-19 patient
North Dakota’s active COVID-19 case count hit pandemic record
24-year-old Mathew Nelson
Trial date set for rape case in Divide County

Latest News

Increasing accessibility for Burleigh County parks
Burleigh County parks to become more accessible
File photo
53-year-old from Mandan killed in rollover crash in Montana
File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol
Bismarck woman dead, one adult and two children seriously injured in crash on I-94
Long-term care facility
COVID in long-term care facilities remains manageable despite omicron surge