Advertisement

Burleigh County parks to become more accessible

Increasing accessibility for Burleigh County parks
Increasing accessibility for Burleigh County parks(MGN/KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone deserves to enjoy recreation opportunities. That’s why Bismarck Parks District and Burleigh County commissioners are working to make recreation spaces more accessible.

In 2021, Bismarck Parks had a consultant examine buildings, trails, and recreation spaces to put together an extensive list of ADA non-compliant issues. The consultant looked at everything from how much weight it takes to pull open a door, to accessible parking.

“I have a daughter that is in a wheelchair. Until you start looking for accesses, sidewalk ramps, the activated doors that get you in and out of a facility. Until you start doing those things you really don’t think about ADA,” said Wayne Munson, vice president of the Bismarck Park Board.

Now, commissioners are lining up five parks in Burleigh County to be examined. They hope this will allow them to budget for and make appropriate changes in the coming years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 3 injured in rear-end crash with tow truck on I-94
17,000 union employees for BNSF prepare to strike
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border
A grandmother in New York teamed up with police to catch alleged scammers attempting who were...
WATCH: Grandmother helps catch scammer ‘for fun’
Hospital worker prepares to enter room of a COVID-19 patient
North Dakota’s active COVID-19 case count hit pandemic record

Latest News

File photo
53-year-old from Mandan killed in rollover crash in Montana
File Photo: North Dakota Highway Patrol
Bismarck woman dead, one adult and two children seriously injured in crash on I-94
Douglas, ND farm
Farmers are impacted by supply chain shortages ahead of spring
Long-term care facility
COVID in long-term care facilities remains manageable despite omicron surge