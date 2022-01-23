Burleigh County parks to become more accessible

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone deserves to enjoy recreation opportunities. That’s why Bismarck Parks District and Burleigh County commissioners are working to make recreation spaces more accessible.

In 2021, Bismarck Parks had a consultant examine buildings, trails, and recreation spaces to put together an extensive list of ADA non-compliant issues. The consultant looked at everything from how much weight it takes to pull open a door, to accessible parking.

“I have a daughter that is in a wheelchair. Until you start looking for accesses, sidewalk ramps, the activated doors that get you in and out of a facility. Until you start doing those things you really don’t think about ADA,” said Wayne Munson, vice president of the Bismarck Park Board.

Now, commissioners are lining up five parks in Burleigh County to be examined. They hope this will allow them to budget for and make appropriate changes in the coming years.

