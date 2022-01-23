Blocked punt, late field goal leads to Packers playoff loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - A blocked punt in the closing minutes tied the game up, and a field goal in the closing seconds sent the Packers home with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers led 10-3 with five minutes left. Punting from near their end zone, Corey Bojorquez’s punt was blocked and recovered for a touchdown by the 49ers.

After the Packers couldn’t score on their next drive, the 49ers were able to drive down the field for a game-winning field goal. It’s the fourth playoff loss against the 49ers for Aaron Rodgers in his career.

Aaron Rodgers finished 20/29 with 225 yards. Aaron Jones led the team with 41 rushing yards while AJ Dillon had a touchdown. Aaron Jones also led the team with nine receptions and 129 yards. Davante Adams had five receptions for 50 yards.

Game Recap:

The Packers started with the ball and were able to move downfield. After multiple first downs, including a 14-yard reception to Aaron Jones, the Packers were able to move into the red zone.

That’s when AJ Dillon was able to pound the ball through the offensive line on a six-yard run to give the Packers an early 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing 49ers’ possession, Za’Darius Smith was able to record his first sack in his first game back from a back injury. The Packers forced a three-and-out.

With a chance to respond, Aaron Rodgers was able to find Marcedes Lewis for a short gain, but a defender punched the ball out of Lewis’ hands. The 49ers recovered the fumble near midfield.

On the next drive, after multiple plays that potentially could’ve resulted in fumbles, Rashan Gary sacked Jimmy Garrapolo on third-and-five to force a 49ers’ punt.

Both teams continually stalled on offense, as the Packers defense limited Jimmy Garropolo to without a catch until midway through the second quarter.

Just before the end of the half, the 49ers were moving into Green Bay territory. With Jimmy Garoppolo targeting the end zone, Adrian Amos intercepted the pass to keep the 49ers scoreless.

With the Packers looking to get a first down and end the half, Rodgers found Aaron Jones for a 75-yard reception down the sideline. Mason Crosby’s 38-yard field goal was blocked before the end of the half.

In the second half, the 49ers started with the ball and used their run game to move into the Packers’ red zone. After appearing to get with yards of a touchdown, a facemask was called on the 49ers’ running back Elijah Mitchell, resulting in a 15-yard penalty and forcing the 49ers to settle for a field goal.

The Packers’ offense continued to struggle, but the defense kept holding on. Kenny Clark would record a sack, the Packers’ fourth of the game, on the next 49ers’ possession to force a punt.

The Packers were finally able to capitalize on their defense’s momentum. Multiple runs set them up for a 25-yard completion to Davante Adams in the middle of the field, putting them in the red zone.

The Packers would stall in the red zone and settle for a field goal, making the score 10-3.

The 49ers would move into Green Bay territory again, but facing a fourth-and-one, a 49ers’ short run was stopped at the line of scrimmage, forcing a turnover on downs.

The Packers were unable to run significant time off the clock, and on the punt attempt, the 49ers blocked it and returned it for a touchdown. The game was tied 10-10 with under five minutes to play.

The 49ers were able to get the ball back and promptly drive down the field, where they kicked the game-winning field goal.

