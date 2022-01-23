Bismarck woman dead, one adult and two children seriously injured in crash on I-94

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Bismarck woman is dead and another three were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 94 near Tower City Saturday night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a tow truck had a mechanical issue, stopped in the right lane and left the area. An SUV crashed into the back of the tow truck and went into the ditch.

The 43-year-old Bismarck woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The 42-year-old driver from Bismarck and two children were transferred to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Charges are under investigation for the tow truck driver.

