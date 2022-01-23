Advertisement

53-year-old from Mandan killed in rollover crash in Montana

File photo
File photo(Gray tv)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WHITEHALL, M.T. (KFYR) - One person is dead after a rollover crash near Whitehall, Montana on Sunday. Trooper Jade Shope with the Montana Highway Patrol said the driver was turning a curve on Montana Highway 55 when they went off the road, overcorrected and the vehicle rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

Law enforcement is not sure when the crash happened. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

