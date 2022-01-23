53-year-old from Mandan killed in rollover crash in Montana

WHITEHALL, M.T. (KFYR) - One person is dead after a rollover crash near Whitehall, Montana on Sunday. Trooper Jade Shope with the Montana Highway Patrol said the driver was turning a curve on Montana Highway 55 when they went off the road, overcorrected and the vehicle rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.

Law enforcement is not sure when the crash happened. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.