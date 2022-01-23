Advertisement

1 dead, 3 injured in rear-end crash with tow truck on I-94

(KMZU)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOWER CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bismarck woman was killed Saturday night after the SUV she was riding in crashed into an unoccupied tow truck stopped on I-94 near Tower City.

Authorities say the tow truck experienced a mechanical issue and stopped in the right lane of the interstate.

The driver called for assistance from another tow truck, but got a ride leaving his tow truck where it had stopped.

An SUV traveling on the interstate then struck the back of the tow truck pushing both vehicles into a ditch.

The 42-year-old Bismarck woman was a passenger in the front seat. She died on the scene.

The driver, a 43-year-old man, and two juvenile passengers were seriously hurt and were taken to a local hospital in Fargo.

The crash and possible charges against the tow truck driver are still under investigation.

