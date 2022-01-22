Advertisement

Wreaths cleaned up at North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetary

ND Veterans Cemetery wreaths cleanup
ND Veterans Cemetery wreaths cleanup(KFYR)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite the snowy weather, more than a hundred people gathered at North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery Saturday.

The Civil Air Patrol and members of the public helped take wreaths off tombstones placed there in December for the Wreaths Across America event.

“We just wanted to help take out the wreaths because we thought it would be kind for the people that helped serve the country,” volunteer Amy Champagne said.

The cleanup used to only be done by the Civil Air Patrol, until people started coming to help out. The cleanup took around an hour.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17,000 union employees for BNSF prepare to strike
Man convicted of RJR Maintenance and Management murders files for appeal
Possible developments in the search for Katelynn Berry
Rural residents raise concerns about being snowed in
24-year-old Mathew Nelson
Trial date set for rape case in Divide County

Latest News

DAPL construction file
Judge refuses to delay release of disputed DAPL documents
Hospital worker prepares to enter room of a COVID-19 patient
North Dakota’s active COVID-19 case count hit pandemic record
Minot Police Department feels impact of worker shortage
Snow squalls blow across the White Earth reservation near Ogema, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
I-29 closed from Canadian border to Grand Forks due to weather