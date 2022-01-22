Wreaths cleaned up at North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetary

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Despite the snowy weather, more than a hundred people gathered at North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery Saturday.

The Civil Air Patrol and members of the public helped take wreaths off tombstones placed there in December for the Wreaths Across America event.

“We just wanted to help take out the wreaths because we thought it would be kind for the people that helped serve the country,” volunteer Amy Champagne said.

The cleanup used to only be done by the Civil Air Patrol, until people started coming to help out. The cleanup took around an hour.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.