UND won’t implement controversial gender policy

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, we reported on a controversial gender policy proposed by the University of North Dakota. Friday, the University announced they would not implement the policy.

UND President Andrew Armacost said in a statement: “The intent was to bring a sense of humanity to a highly marginalized group,” but “uncertainty existed about the consequence of not following the proposed policy’s guidance about the use of preferred pronouns on campus and the impact on freedom of speech and religious exercise and expression.”

As a result, UND won’t move forward with the policy. Representatives from the North Dakota Catholic Conference, who last week penned a letter of concern about the proposed policy to Catholic high school students, say they’re happy with the decision.

“We appreciate and support UND’s commitment to providing a safe and respectful environment that respects the free speech and religious rights of all students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors. No one should feel unwelcome on our state’s campuses,” said director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference Christopher Dodson.

He said one reason the University chose to scrap the proposed policy is that existing policies at UND already provide protections to all campus members. He said this move shouldn’t be perceived as a signal that UND is lessening its support for any of its campus members.

