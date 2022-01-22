Advertisement

Trinity Health promoting health screenings, farm safety at KMOT Ag Expo

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - Trinity Health will be offering health screenings and sharing with others the importance of safety at the KMOT Ag Expo next week.

The program, Stop the Bleed, teaches the basics of how to stop life-threatening bleeding, an important skill for farmers and ranchers.

Clinicians from Trinity Health will also provide blood glucose and cholesterol screening for $15.

Blood pressure checks will also be available for free.

The screenings will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

