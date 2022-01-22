Trial date set for rape case in Divide County
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DIVIDE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A Crosby man who is accused of multiple counts of rape involving children has pleaded not guilty.
North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents said three children came forward saying 24-year-old Mathew Nelson raped them. The crimes occurred between 2016 and 2020.
Nelson waived a preliminary hearing two weeks ago. Friday, district court judge Robin Schmidt set his five-day jury trial for October.
Nelson was arrested last October. He is in custody on a $500,000 bond.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.