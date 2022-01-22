North Dakota’s active COVID-19 case count hit pandemic record

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of Saturday 1/22, North Dakota’s 14-day rolling average positivity rate is 19.39%. Active COVID-19 cases are at 11,991, a pandemic record. More than 2,500 tested positive for the virus Friday. In total, there have been 162,922 confirmed cases and 2,069 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in North Dakota.

159 are currently hospitalized due to COVID with 20 ICU beds occupied. 55.7% of North Dakota’s population has received at least one vaccine dose with 52.7% reported as fully vaccinated.

