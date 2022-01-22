North Dakota group drives 30 hours to participate in March for Life

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For University of Mary students, stepping off the bus in Washington D.C. marked the end to a 30-hour road trip from Bismark, N.D.

Nearly 200 students and staff boarded the bus to go to the march.

“It was long, but it was fun,” said one 20-year-old student named Reisa, who said this was her first time in D.C. “We had a lot of good conversations. We played games.”

The students attended Mass Thursday night and toured monuments and museums. The March For Life rally was the highlight of their trip.

“At this stage of our life in college, we get the opportunity to stand up for something we’re really passionate about,” said another 19-year-old student, Collin.

Fr. Dominic Bouck said this was his sixt time marching in the event. He said the students carry a message with the purpose of love, not anger.

“We want to hear from people in difficult circumstances. But we also want to be that encouraging presence to say we believe this is human life,” he said.

Currently, the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a Mississippi state law that would ban abortion after 15 weeks.

If upheld, it could put Roe vs Wade in jeopardy.

Pro-choice advocates are challenging that case and abortion restrictions in several other states.

