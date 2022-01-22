March for Life North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary sent the largest group of demonstrators to the March for Life in D.C. since leading it in 2017. But, for those unavailable to make the trip, local leadership held a second march in Bismarck for students.

The first was held last year as an alternative after the D.C. trip was canceled due to COVID. This year, the tone was optimistic.

“And to really see this many people come out in support of life and, yeah, that there is hope for the future”, said Raph Hamilton, a student with the University of Mary.

Many speakers talked about the potential for the Supreme Court to reverse Rowe v. Wade with many of the speeches focusing on the future of the “pro-life” movement.

Almost 50 years ago, Roe v. Wade established the right to safe and legal abortions. Without this right, North Dakotans, especially people of color, those with low incomes and individuals in rural areas, would face unimaginable barriers in accessing basic healthcare.

We know that every person’s circumstance is different, and every pregnancy is unique. These personal decisions should be respected and valued.

The anniversary of Roe v. Wade is a day that should be celebrated. Without its protection, countless individuals would lack access to comprehensive, safe, and inclusive medical care.

