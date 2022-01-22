Advertisement

I-29 closed from Canadian border to Grand Forks due to weather

This is because of zero visibility, blowing snow and icy roads.
Snow squalls blow across the White Earth reservation near Ogema, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Snow squalls blow across the White Earth reservation near Ogema, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.(David Goldman | AP Photo/David Goldman)
By Alix Larsen
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway patrol have closed I-29 from the Canadian boarder to Grand Forks.

Drivers are not allowed due to these life threatening conditions.

For more information on current road conditions, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map.

