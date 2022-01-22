Hockey Day in ND: Bismarck Blizzard

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hockey Day North Dakota is a series of games being played in Jamestown, many of them will be outdoors. The Blizzard, plus the Century and Bismarck boys play outside Saturday.

To prepare for the special occasion, the Blizzard got a head start on what to expect in the frigid cold by practicing at Municipal Ice rink on Thursday and Friday.

Bismarck matches up with the host team Jamestown. A team they’ve previously met back on Dec. 3.

Head Coach Tim Meyer remembers the contest as being close and he expects it to be the same Saturday.

“We had a real tight game against them at the beginning of the year. A 2-1 game, a real close back and forth type of thing. They have a very strong defenseman that likes to carry the puck up the ice. And the last time we played each other; their goalie played great so it’s going to be a fun one. It should be a real good battle,” Meyer.

Saturday’s game will also mark the first chance for players like Brenna Curl to experience an outdoor game. She says it will be a little bit of an adjustment especially playing in an earlier game.

“I think it’s a little bit different game. Sometimes the ice doesn’t always cooperate with you and another big factor is we play a noon game, so the sun’s going to be a big factor,” said Curl. “We’re going to have to deal with that, but it will be a fun game for sure.”

The Blizzard play the Blue Jays at noon. The Patriots boys face Grand Forks Central at 2:30 CT, and the Demons go against Red River at 5:00 CT.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.