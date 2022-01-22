‘The Diary of Anne Frank’ comes to the small stage in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – The story of Anne Frank has returned to the headlines, of late.

Recently there’s been news of a possible lead on who may have revealed the location of the Frank family, who had gone in hiding during World War II.

This comes as the theater group in Minot is preparing to bring The Diary of Anne Frank to the small stage, once again.

For young Abigail Speer, she said getting the chance to play Anne Frank is an honor.

“Anne really wanted to brighten the world. She wanted to be a journalist. She wanted to write about things, problems that were in her life, or things that other people might have gone through,” said Abigail.

Director Heather Speer said the cast has worked through holidays and illness to make this performance a reality. She said this story strikes a different tone from some of the theater’s other, more lighthearted performances.

“It’s been a different atmosphere in the theater. people are emotional with lines, and they really are digging into the history of each character,” said Speer.

Brittany Montez, who plays Mrs. Van Daam, said the cast went to great lengths to preserve the historical integrity of the story.

“There has been a lot of work getting ready for this show, not only the normal work that goes into a performance because of memorizing lines and blocking, getting costumes and things together, but because it is a true story we want to be as authentic as we can be to these people and the situation that they went through,” said Montez.

Abigail said the performance gives the cast a chance to educate the public on what families like the Franks had to endure.

“A lot of people don’t know the full story of Anne Frank and what they had to go through. they had to be quiet eight hours a day while people were working underneath their feet, and they had three ration books among eight people. That’s not very much food,” said Abigail.

Bringing a timeless story, and its lessons to the small stage.

The Diary of Anne Frank’s run begins Friday night. It runs Jan. 21-23, and Jan. 28-30.

