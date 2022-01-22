CyberTip of child pornography leads to Williston man’s arrest

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A CyberTip led law enforcement to arrest a Williston man Friday in connection with a series of incidents involving child sexual abuse materials.

A Williams County detective says evidence traced through an IP address suggests that Thomas Stidd, 50, uploaded and shared sexually explicit videos of children through Dropbox and other data storage sites in October 2021.

Stidd is charged with six counts of promoting obscene sexual performance by a minor.

