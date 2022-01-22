Advertisement

Century Girls Tennis

Century Tennis
Century Tennis(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools has hired Brian Pederson as the new Century High School Girls Tennis coach.

A Minot native, Pederson played tennis at Minot High School and Minot State University. He has extensive tennis experience at the high school as well as professional levels. Pederson began his coaching career with stops at Dickinson Trinity and Minot Bishop Ryan where he coached both the boy’s and girl’s tennis programs.

His most recent experience was as a Tennis Professional at The Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. While there he was involved in adult and junior programs as well as court operations, player relations, clinics and stringing for the ATP and WTA tennis tours.

(Information courtesy: BPS)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17,000 union employees for BNSF prepare to strike
Man convicted of RJR Maintenance and Management murders files for appeal
Possible developments in the search for Katelynn Berry
Rural residents raise concerns about being snowed in
Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border

Latest News

Hockey Day in ND: Bismarck Blizzard
6pm Sportscast 01/22/22
6pm 01/22/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/20/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/20/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/19/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/19/22