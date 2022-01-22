Century Girls Tennis

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools has hired Brian Pederson as the new Century High School Girls Tennis coach.

A Minot native, Pederson played tennis at Minot High School and Minot State University. He has extensive tennis experience at the high school as well as professional levels. Pederson began his coaching career with stops at Dickinson Trinity and Minot Bishop Ryan where he coached both the boy’s and girl’s tennis programs.

His most recent experience was as a Tennis Professional at The Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. While there he was involved in adult and junior programs as well as court operations, player relations, clinics and stringing for the ATP and WTA tennis tours.

