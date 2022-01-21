Advertisement

WWII veteran’s son continues Memorial Tour

(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum welcomed a special visitor Friday. Paul Walton, the son of a World War II veteran, was in Bismarck to meet with the governor on a Memorial Tour for his father, Sidney Walton.

Sidney made it his goal to travel to all 50 states and meet with governors to discuss the war and draw attention to the dwindling number of people who are able to give first hand accounts of the war.

Sidney passed away last October with 10 states left on the list to visit. But now his son, Paul, is continuing the tour.

Paul says it’s important to recognize the impact the greatest generation made on our country and to remember the sacrifices they made.

“It was called ‘The No Regrets Tour’ because dad never met Civil War veterans and he wanted to give everyone an opportunity to meet a World War II vet before it was too late”, said Paul.

Paul says he’s been battling cancer since his father’s tour began in 2018. North Dakota was the fourth stop in the tour concluding in Delaware.

