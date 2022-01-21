Advertisement

Texas man charged with election threats to Georgia officials

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new...
Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says a Texas man has been arrested on charges of posting threatening messages on Craigslist about killing government officials in Georgia following the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors said Friday the arrest is the first by the Justice Department’s new Election Threats Task Force.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Chad Stark is charged with one count of communicating interstate threats.

It carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Prosecutors did not identify which Georgia officials were allegedly threatened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
Katelynn Berry
Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry
Possible developments in the search for Katelynn Berry
17,000 union employees for BNSF prepare to strike
North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault has been fired

Latest News

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, Texas teen found
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a...
Judge: University of Florida can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about his first year in office.
Biden plans to communicate more in second year in office, White House says
FILE - Igor Fruman, center, leaves federal court in Manhattan with his attorney Todd Blanche,...
Giuliani associate to be sentenced in campaign donation case