Rural residents raise concerns about being snowed in

MINOT, N.D. – McHenry County residents are raising some concerns over snow plow operations in their area.

Some are even saying that they can’t get out of their drive at times especially during strings of bad weather like what our region has seen in recent weeks.

The Klein family brought up that they can go days without seeing a plow, and because of snow drifts Justin Klein has missed work a few times. His wife is pregnant and they raised concerns about making it to the hospital when she comes to term. They add that another neighbor went six days without receiving mail because of the roads.

“I don’t expect everything to be perfect obviously. I’ve grown up in North Dakota my whole life we know things happen but… we live out there in adverse weather, my wife is pregnant, and sometimes you worry,” said Justin Klein, McHenry County resident.

Your News Leader reached out to a county commissioner about why this was the case. Brady Nelson said that the county has eight snow blades handling all of the county roads and many townships. They run every day that they can, but he says it can take them four days to make it through their full route.

Drifting snow can fill in behind them on windy days. If equipment has to be repaired it can stretch the timeline as well.

“I think the majority of the folks from McHenry county are pretty understanding to how the blades run and operate, and I think we’re getting along fairly well,” said Brady Nelson, county commissioners.

Nelson said he reached out to similarly sized counties in the state and heard that McHenry’s plow program is about par for the course.

