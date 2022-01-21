Ride United Last Mile Delivery program gives back to those who need it most

MINOT, N.D. – The City of Minot is spread out, making walking to and from stores or businesses difficult and near impossible for some during the winter.

What happens if you are in need of supplies but cannot get to them?

Those in need may no longer have to worry, as donations can be delivered right to their doorstep, thanks to a new partnership between the Souris Valley United Way and DoorDash.

Bags of soap, toothpaste, and other personal items can now be delivered to those who need it most.

“A lot of the folks that are kind of living on that level of poverty or right on that area don’t have enough money to keep a car going and if you have to go to lengths of getting someplace sometimes that’s insurmountable,” said Rich Berg, the executive director of Souris Valley United Way.

Organizations like Project Bee’s Diaper Pantry are also teaming up.

“It will be diapers and wipes and I mean any of the other baby products that we have. We can give out formula, baby food, blankets. If it’s something related to baby, we can probably give it out,” said Alyson Heisler with Project Bee.

The Ride United Last Mile Delivery Program could reach up too 200 people per week.

“We will get a list of people that need things, we’ll put a spread sheet together and we will upload that to DoorDash’s site and then they will have their drivers deliver stuff and there is no charge to the person that is getting it,” said Berg.

A reliable and safe way to help those in need across the Magic City.

The Ride United Last Mile Delivery program will start this February.

The Magic City Blessing Bank and Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry are also involved in giving out donations.

For more information on the program, visit Souris Valley United Way’s website.

