North Dakota State Fair sets dates for 2022 event

MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota State Fair announced on social media this year’s fair will take place July 22-30.

The fair saw large turnout in its return in 2021, after having to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Organizers said they will release the fair’s concert lineup once they get a few more entertainers set.

More information can be found on the ND State Fair website.

