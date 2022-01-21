Advertisement

North Dakota State Fair sets dates for 2022 event

2022 North Dakota State Fair
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota State Fair announced on social media this year’s fair will take place July 22-30.

The fair saw large turnout in its return in 2021, after having to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Organizers said they will release the fair’s concert lineup once they get a few more entertainers set.

More information can be found on the ND State Fair website.

Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
