Minot community survey results highlight issues, successes

MINOT, N.D. – Around 40% of Minot residents said they were dissatisfied with the efficiency and transparency of the city government in a recent survey of more than 400 community members.

On roads more than 50% of people wanted to see improvements of major city streets, but about the same margin of those surveyed said they didn’t want to see higher taxes to pay for road maintenance. Many people wanted to see better snow removal on neighborhood streets.

“our citizens are a bit tapped out with regards to providing any more money to the city to be able to do that. So I’m thinking that’ll have to be gained through efficiencies, potentially cutting of other services that we provide right now that we’re paying for to free up that money,” said Harold Stewart, city manager.

More than 70% of respondents also said they were satisfied with the police department’s quality of work. Many were satisfied with the work of the library, fire department, and city employee customer service.

“A process that I’ve seen be very fruitful for a lot of communities to make important decisions with limited resources and budget to put those decisions and resources where the community wants to see the most improvement,” said Stewart.

The city manager recommended a survey like this every two to three years to help keep track of how people feel.

