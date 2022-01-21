Advertisement

Mandan man accused of burglarizing pharmacy, stealing thousands of dollars in pain medication

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man has been arrested in connection with the burglary of Glen Ullin Pharmacy.

Morton County deputies say a source told them 31-year-old Maurice Delage stole large quantities of prescription drugs, mostly pain medication, from the pharmacy in Sept. 2021. Court documents report that the street value of the substances was greater than $160,000.

Law enforcement conducted a search warrant at Delage’s residence Wednesday where they say they found heroin and meth.

According to court documents, a second source used clothing, body type, and a distinct tattoo to identify Delage and another man, 29-year-old Jordan Ward of Dickinson, on the pharmacy’s surveillance video of the burglary.

Delage is in custody on charges of theft, burglary, and possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Ward.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
17,000 union employees for BNSF prepare to strike
Possible developments in the search for Katelynn Berry
Katelynn Berry
Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry
North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault has been fired

Latest News

Thousands attend March for Life rally in Washington, D.C.
North Dakota group drives 30 hours to participate in March for Life
WWII veteran’s son continues Memorial Tour
2022 North Dakota State Fair
North Dakota State Fair sets dates for 2022 event
800 barrels of produced water spilled in Williams County