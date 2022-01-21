Mandan man accused of burglarizing pharmacy, stealing thousands of dollars in pain medication

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man has been arrested in connection with the burglary of Glen Ullin Pharmacy.

Morton County deputies say a source told them 31-year-old Maurice Delage stole large quantities of prescription drugs, mostly pain medication, from the pharmacy in Sept. 2021. Court documents report that the street value of the substances was greater than $160,000.

Law enforcement conducted a search warrant at Delage’s residence Wednesday where they say they found heroin and meth.

According to court documents, a second source used clothing, body type, and a distinct tattoo to identify Delage and another man, 29-year-old Jordan Ward of Dickinson, on the pharmacy’s surveillance video of the burglary.

Delage is in custody on charges of theft, burglary, and possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Ward.

