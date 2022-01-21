Advertisement

Man convicted of RJR Maintenance and Management murders files for appeal

(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chad Isaak, the man convicted of the murders of four RJR Maintenance and Management employees, has filed for appeal.

Last December, Isaak was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole for the April 1, 2019 shooting and stabbing deaths of William Cobb, Lois Cobb, Adam Fuehrer, and Robert Fakler.

Documents filed with the court late Thursday give notice of his appeal, but do not detail the argument that will be presented.

Generally, in an appeal, the appellate will try to persuade the judges that the trial court or his trial counsel made an error during the original trial. Isaak has been assigned Kiara Kraus-Parr of Grand Forks as his new counsel.

In court documents, he said he exhausted his resources in the original proceedings and could not hire another attorney.

No dates have been scheduled yet for additional proceedings.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
Four found dead, including infant, just north of US-Canada border
Katelynn Berry
Human remains found during search for Katelynn Berry
Possible developments in the search for Katelynn Berry
17,000 union employees for BNSF prepare to strike
North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper accused of sexual assault has been fired

Latest News

Continued growth for North Dakota’s airlines
10PM Sportscast - 1/20/22
10PM Sportscast - 1/20/22
business incentive agreement
Minot, Chamber EDC come to incentive agreement over intermodal facility
Delivery Donations
Delivery Donations