Man convicted of RJR Maintenance and Management murders files for appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chad Isaak, the man convicted of the murders of four RJR Maintenance and Management employees, has filed for appeal.

Last December, Isaak was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole for the April 1, 2019 shooting and stabbing deaths of William Cobb, Lois Cobb, Adam Fuehrer, and Robert Fakler.

Documents filed with the court late Thursday give notice of his appeal, but do not detail the argument that will be presented.

Generally, in an appeal, the appellate will try to persuade the judges that the trial court or his trial counsel made an error during the original trial. Isaak has been assigned Kiara Kraus-Parr of Grand Forks as his new counsel.

In court documents, he said he exhausted his resources in the original proceedings and could not hire another attorney.

No dates have been scheduled yet for additional proceedings.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.